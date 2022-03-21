Bank Holiday sees surge in Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus Covid-19
OVER THE last five days, over 64,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland.
Between Thursday, March 17 and Monday, March 21, 63,954 cases were confirmed through PCR and antigen testing.
On Thursday, 8,322 cases were confirmed through antigen testing with a further 5,321 diagnosed through PCR.
5,628 cases were found through PCR on Friday with 6,113 confirmed through antigen testing.
On Saturday, 6,774 positive antigen tests were logged and 4,787 PCR tests returned positive results.
A further 5,067 cases were confirmed via PCR on Sunday while antigen tests recorded 7,177 cases.
Finally today, the HPSC were notified of 4,024 PCR confirmed results and 10, 361 cases by antigen testing.
As of 8am this morning, 1,308 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised in Ireland, of whom 49 are in ICU.
