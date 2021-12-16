Limerick's William O'Connor takes to PDC World Championship stage

Cappamore man William O'Connor
Limerick's William 'The Magpie' O'Connor will take to the oche this evening in a second round tie in the PDC World Darts Championship.
The Cappamore native will face Danny Lauby at 7pm in the opening round of today's evening session. The tie, the first to three sets, will be live on Sky Sports, with the winner set to face 24th seed Glen Durrant in the next round.
O'Connor, now 35 years old is currently ranked 42nd in the World. The Alexandra Palace is sure to be rocking once more as O'Connor enters the arena to Zombie by the Cranberries.
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
William O'Connor v Danny Lauby (R1)
Ryan Meikle v Fabian Schmutzler (R1)
Ron Meulenkamp v Lisa Ashton (R1)
Gary Anderson v Lewis/Campbel (R2)
Philip Maher was chosen by fellow members around the world to serve on the Council of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)
Mark Flanagan of Kirby Engineering Group, presents Amy Carr, Director of Fundraising and Marketing of Focus Ireland, with a Christmas donation cheque for €50,000
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.