Gardai make further appeal for help in locating missing Limerick teenager

15-year-old Michealah Quinlan was last seen a fortnight ago
GARDAI have made a further public appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in County Limerick for a fortnight.
Michealah Quinlan from Ballyagran is described as being approximately 5’2” in height of slim build with long brown hair with blue eyes.
It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing on Friday, August 20.
In an appeal, issued shortly after she disappeared, gardaí said both they and Michealah's family were concerned for her welfare.
They say she is known to frequent the Waterford area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Newcastle West on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
More News
Judges, Eddie Sheehy & Dr Martina Moloney with Pauline O'Brien, Anne McCaffery and Kate Janeczek (Woodlawn Park) and Eileen Humphreys of Limerick City and County Council | Picture: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.