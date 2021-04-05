Relief as missing Limerick woman is found safe and well

A LIMERICK woman who had been missing for more than 24 hours has been found safe and well, it has been confirmed.

Searches were carried out in several counties across Munster after the woman, who is originally from the city but who lives in County Tipperary, disappeared at around lunchtime on Easter Sunday.

Members of the woman's family had expressed concern for her safety and there were several appeals for information on her whereabouts and that of her car on social media.

While gardai in the Limerick and Tipperary divisions co-ordinated the searches, a number of voluntary agencies and organisations provided assistance.

A spokesperson for Limerick Land Search Team confirmed its members were deployed and that there was a positive outcome this Monday afternoon.

"A major thanks to all our volunteers who have worked tirelessly yesterday evening and through the night over four different counties covering over 500km of roads in Munster. This just goes to show the determination and commitment our volunteers have when tasked to help other people in need," read a post on social media.

Volunteers from Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention and Tipperary Search & Rescue also provided assistance to gardai from Newport, Nenagh and Henry Street stations.