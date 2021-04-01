BREAKING: Notable spike in Covid cases both in Limerick and nationwide

THERE are 28 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Thursday evening.

This is a notable increase after there were less than five new cases reported in Limerick on Wednesday evening.

Sadly, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and 7 occurred in February.

As of midnight, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State.

Of the cases notified today:

383 are men / 373 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties



As of 8am today, 274 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 29th 2021, 819,676 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

590,688 people have received their first dose

228,988 people have received their second dose