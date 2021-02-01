BREAKING: Lowest Covid incidence rate in Limerick since December 29

FORTY seven Covid-19 cases have been reported in Limerick this Monday evening - a drop on yesterday's figure of 84.

The 14 day incidence rate of 458.7 is the lowest in the county since December 29, and below the national average of 478.7. There has been 894 new Covid cases in Limerick in the last fortnight.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

All 10 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 79 years and the age range is 45-101 years. There has been a total of 3,317 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, January 31, the HPSC has been notified of 1,062 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 197,553 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 335 are in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway, 54 in Kildare and the remaining 405 cases - including the 47 in Limerick - are spread across all other counties

506 are men / 546 are women; 57% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41-years-old.



As of 2pm today, 1,436 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. 38 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

"In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

"Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.