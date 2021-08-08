Jade prepares to take on incredible triathlon challenge for Limerick charities

WITH just a few weeks left to reach maximum fitness, Killaloe woman Jade Hoynes is planning to take on the biggest physical challenge of her life - a 250km triathlon and all within 24 hours.

Saturday, August 28 is marked down on the calendar for what Jade is calling The Long Way in One Day.

The challenge involves a four-kilometre swim in Lough Derg, a 200km cycle and a 46km run and will bring Jade through Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Galway.

But 27-year-old Jade is no stranger to challenge. She took part in RTÉ’s Iron Mind series with Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin where she took on the task of competing in a half-Ironman event.

And it was this event that convinced her she could achieve her newest challenge on August 28.

There is also the satisfaction of knowing that she will be raising funds for two charities that are incredibly important to her and to her family: Samaritans Ireland and Sejare Adult Respite House.

“Throughout my teens and early twenties, I suffered from General Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and trichotillomania,” Jade says, explaining her deep commitment to the Samaritans.

“In spring 2014, things had gotten much worse. I came across the Samaritans on the internet, I decided to use their walk-in service at the branch in Limerick. It took me a while to build up the courage and knock on their door, but the staff were so reassuring, offering me tea as they showed me to one of the private rooms where I waited to speak to a volunteer.”

“It was a huge relief to have had the support for those few hours. There was no rush while I was there, I could stay there and talk for as long as I needed. It was all confidential, non-judgmental and free. I didn’t realise at the time but that was a very important step for me, I needed to talk, and I am so thankful that their doors were open. The funds I hope to raise will help the Samaritans offer their life saving support to those who really need to talk and who are struggling with their mental health, just like they helped me all those years ago.”

Sejare House in Annacotty offers respite families who are caring for a family member with additional needs. Jade’s younger sister Jasmin, who was diagnosed as being on the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), first availed of this invaluable service in 2014.

“They have a fantastic, very professional nurse led team on hand and offer a much-needed break for families,” Jade explains. “At the facility they treat all the service users with respect and genuine love. Also for us as a family, it allowed us to have some semblance of a normal family life, and we will be forever grateful for their support.”

Jade is appealing for support in her Long Way in One Day and 100% of donations will be split evenly between the two organisations.

