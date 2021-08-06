Missing Limerick pensioner located following major search operation

A PENSIONER who went missing in a remote area of County Limerick yesterday afternoon was located safe and well following a major search operation involving several agencies.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm on Thursday after the 70-year-old man, who suffers from dementia, left his home in the east of the county to go for a walk.

Gardai believe he became disorientated a short time later when he went to take shelter after being caught up in a thundery downpour.

Given the location where he was last seen, gardai in the Bruff District became concerned for his safety and a search operation was quickly mounted.

Assistance was sought from Rescue 115 - the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, the garda dog unit and the Limerick Land Search Team.

Several local organisations and GAA clubs were also contacted but, thankfully, the man was located safe and well around three hours after he was reported missing.

Gardai have welcomed the positive outcome and they have thanked all of those who assisted in the search operation.