06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Missing Limerick pensioner located following major search operation

Limerick Land Search Team deployed to assist ‘distressed’ woman at riverbank

Members of the Limerick Land Search Team assisted in the search

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A PENSIONER who went missing in a remote area of County Limerick yesterday afternoon was located safe and well following a major search operation involving several agencies.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm on Thursday after the 70-year-old man, who suffers from dementia, left his home in the east of the county to go for a walk.

Gardai believe he became disorientated a short time later when he went to take shelter after being caught up in a thundery downpour.

Given the location where he was last seen, gardai in the Bruff District became concerned for his safety and a search operation was quickly mounted.

Assistance was sought from Rescue 115 - the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, the garda dog unit and the Limerick Land Search Team. 

Several local organisations and GAA clubs were also contacted but, thankfully, the man was located safe and well around three hours after he was reported missing.

Gardai have welcomed the positive outcome and they have thanked all of those who assisted in the search operation.

Concern over rise in Covid figures in Clare as number of cases linked to outbreak in Limerick town doubles

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group