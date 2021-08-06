Warning of localised flooding in Limerick as latest weather warning takes effect

A Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning has been issued by Met Eireannn
Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions in Limerick due to expected Thunderstorm activity.
For the second time in less than 48 hours, the forecaster has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Limerick and several other parts of the country.
The latest 24-hour warning, which takes effect from 9am this Friday, applies to Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Kerry, Connacht, Ulster and parts of north Leinster.
"Thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail, coupled with longer spells of rain over Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions," states the warning.
Thundery outbreaks of rain today will bring hazardous driving conditions and spot flooding. ⛈️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 6, 2021
Driest across the south and southeast early on.
Highs of 15 to 19C
More detail ➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/cazOW5vHQV
Motorists and other road users are being urged to exercise vigilance if out and about during the bad weather.
