06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Warning of localised flooding in Limerick as latest weather warning takes effect

Warning of localised flooding in Limerick as weather warning is issued

A Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning has been issued by Met Eireannn

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions in Limerick due to expected Thunderstorm activity.

For the second time in less than 48 hours, the forecaster has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Limerick and several other parts of the country.

The latest 24-hour warning, which takes effect from 9am this Friday, applies to Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Kerry, Connacht, Ulster and parts of north Leinster.

"Thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail, coupled with longer spells of rain over Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions," states the warning.

Motorists and other road users are being urged to exercise vigilance if out and about during the bad weather.

Dismay as plan for 18-metre mast at main street of Limerick village is approved

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group