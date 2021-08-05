Limerick yachtsman hoping to circumnavigate the world in solo-challenge

LIMERICK yachtsman, Peter Lawless, will set out later his month on the challenge of a lifetime: to become the first Irishman to sail solo and non-stop around the world via the five great Capes.

“I estimate the trip will take approximately eight months nonstop,” he explains. “My yacht Waxwing is a Rival 41, she is a standard production offshore cruising yacht that I have upgraded for the challenge, She is perfect for this circumnavigation.”

And everybody in Limerick will be able to track and follow his progress on YouTube.

The 52-year-old has been passionate about boats since he first started sailing an Optimist dinghy at the age of four.

“I have always wanted to sail around the world, every aspect of the challenge is exciting for me,” he says. “Since I was a child, I have always loved survival movies, stories and books. Solo sailing for me is the ultimate survival challenge. You have to be everything, sailor, navigator, mechanic, cook and keep everything working perfectly as well as sailing safely across the oceans.”

He will set out from Kilrush later this month and will use charts and a sextant as his primary navigation tools. “There is something lovely about looking at a paper chart and marking your position along a route,” Mr Lawless explains.

“This solo circumnavigation is a big challenge and not a decision I made overnight but I have a great boat, fantastic family and friends behind me and with good preparation and equipment it will be incredible,” he adds.

This week, Mr Lawless welcomed the support of Ei Electronics as his lead sponsor.

“Ei Electronics was attracted by the sheer enormity of the challenge facing Peter and his determination to succeed in what is essentially a personal challenge” commented Peter Murphy of Ei Electronics. “We are delighted to be his lead sponsor, and support a local man in his quest to circumnavigate the globe unassisted.”

Born in Limerick, Peter Lawless now lives in Annascaul, home of another great sailor Tom Crean, and boats have become an integral part of his life.

“Spending years doing up old boats I have learned a lot and now I am lucky to work on boats for a living, I repair boats, restore older/tired boats and I really love it. As well as this I am a delivery skipper. I sail boats locally and internationally. getting to sail all different types of yachts and meeting lovely people along the way.”