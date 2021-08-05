05/08/2021

Emergency services to carry out training exercise on Limerick Greenway

The Limerick Greenway opened to the public on July 1 | PICTURE: Sean Curtin

USERS of the recently-opened Limerick Greenway are being advised that members of the emergency services will be carrying out a number of training exercises along the route over the coming days.

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue along with paramedics from the National Ambulance Service will be taking part in the exercises to ensure they are prepared to respond to any emergency incidents that may occur.

Limerick City and County Council says the greenway will remain open to the public throughout the training exercise and it is advising visitors not to be alarmed.

"This training will not affect your enjoyment of the greenway but please be mindful and careful if you happen to come across the first responders," said a spokesperson.

The 40km Limerick Greenway, which stretches from Rathkeale to the Limerick/Kerry border opened to the public on July 1 following a multimillion euro upgrade.

It will be officially opened next month.

