Emergency services stood down following false alarm in Limerick town

Retained firefighters from Foynes and Rathkeale were deployed
AN incident in Askeaton this Tuesday evening has been declared a false alarm and emergency services have been stood down.
The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm after a considerable amount of smoke was seen coming from the boiler house of Askeaton Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre.
Retained firefighters from Foynes and Rathkeale stations were deployed to the scene but it was subsequently established there was no fire.
The incident was declared closed a short time later after it was determined to be a false alarm.
Local councillor Kevin Sheahan praised the response of the emergency services describing the incident as unfortunate.
There are no reports of any injuries and its not known if any damage has been caused to the premises.
