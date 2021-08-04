Search our Archive

Limerick Weather: Wednesday August 4, 2021

CLOUDY at first as a band of showery rain moves through tomorrow morning. Brighter spells and scattered showers will follow, a few heavy showers likely. Maximum temperatures of between 16 and 20 degrees, in light to moderate southerly breezes, veering westerly.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Remaining changeable and unsettled for the rest of the week and next weekend, with temperatures around normal or a little below.

Tonight, rain will extend eastwards across the country to most areas, with some heavy bursts. Minimum temperatures 11 to 14 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly breezes, strengthening on western and southern coasts.

Tomorrow, it will be cloudy and wet, with widespread rain, gradually giving way to more showery conditions. However, there will be some heavy and thundery falls, especially in the southern half of the country, with a risk of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures 15 to 20 degrees. Winds mostly light to moderate easterly or variable, but it will be windy on south and southwest coasts, with fresh to strong southwest or west winds. Drier conditions, with scattered showers, will extend from the west later Thursday and early Thursday night, with mostly moderate northwest winds developing.

