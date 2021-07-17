Electricity restored to Limerick homes and businesses following outage

ESB Networks says power has been restored to more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Limerick which were impacted by an outage this Saturday afternoon.

A fault in the Garryowen area of the city just before 1pm saw a total of 1,086 customers being affected. Repair crews were deployed and power supplies were restored around an hour later.

A number of retail outlets and other business had to close to for a short time as a result of the outage. All have since re-opened.

The cause of the fault is not known.

Separately, almost 100 customers have been impacted by an outage in West Limerick.

The fault at Kyletaun, near Rathkeale, was reported just before 4pm.

ESB Networks ha apolgised and says it expects to have power restored by 8pm.