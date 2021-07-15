Funeral details announced for Limerick man who tragically died in Greece

May he rest in peace: Darren Whelan
LIMERICK man Darren Whelan, who tragically died following a fall in Greece, is to be laid to rest on Monday.
The 23-year-old from Kildimo was on holiday on the island of Ios when he passed away, with local police treating his death as a tragic accident.
Tributes have been pouring in throughout the week for the talented GAA player, who played with Kildimo/Pallaskenry.
Darren will be laid to rest at Loughill Cemetery following a private funeral mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Kildimo on Monday at 12.00 noon.
He is survived by his parents Edward and Geraldine, brothers Gavin and Eamon. Regretted by his grandmother Peg, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.
May he rest in peace.
The family are asking people to make donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, with more information available at https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/.
