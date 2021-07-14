Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

TODAY will begin rather cloudy for a time with the best of the sunshine in the south at first, becoming more widespread later in the day. Highest temperatures 19 to 22 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds.

Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure will build over Ireland later this week and over the weekend bringing mostly dry conditions with increasing amounts of warm sunshine.

The outlook for Wednesday night is for light westerly winds, lowest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees and mainly dry weather although still rather cloudy with a little patchy drizzle at times.

Thursday will start out rather cloudy with cloud expected to burn off as the day goes on as temperatures start to rise, as high as 24 degrees in the southeast of the country with light northwest winds keeping temperatures at around 20 degrees along the west and north coastal counties. Dry on Thursday night with light winds and temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

For more Limerick weather, please visit section 749 here