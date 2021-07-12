Major Limerick fundraising event cancelled for the second year running

THE Annual Milford Care Centre Harvest Fair has been cancelled for the second year running, the organisers have confirmed.

In a statement, issued this Monday, Milford Care Centre confirmed plans to hold the event next month have been put on ice because of the continuing impact of Covid-19.

Last year saw the the event, which has been held at the UL Arena in recent years, cancelled for the first time in its 35-year history.

Making the announcement, Chief Executive Officer, Mary O’Brien said: “Whilst is it very disappointing to have to miss out on our annual Harvest Fair for the second year in a row, we are guided by Government guidelines and it would be impossible to host an event of this nature. The protection of human health is at the heart of everything we do, so we could not contemplate putting at risk the lives, or health, of those who have supported us so generously by organising the Fair."

Encouraging people in Limerick and throughout the Mid-West region to continue supporting Milford Care Centre, Ms O’Brien said fundraising is a very important element of what happens at Milford Care Centre with all monies raised going towards the provision of much-needed specialist palliative care services that we provide across Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary.

“Covid-19 has been very challenging from a service delivery perspective but nonetheless, we remain committed to continuing to provide the best care that we can to support patients and their families at a most difficult time in their lives, because they deserve no less. The ongoing generous support we receive from the people of the Mid-West is essential to help us do what we do each day; we don’t take this for granted and we are extremely grateful for same," she said.

“As with all charities that are finding these times very challenging, we would encourage the public to support our work in whatever way they can, perhaps by doing some form of fun-filled collaborative virtual activity to replace the purchasing they might have done at the Harvest Fair. We can only look forward to brighter days ahead and a bumper Harvest Fair, hopefully in 2022,” added Ms O’Brien.