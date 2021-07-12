Council begins process to compulsorily acquire derelict properties across Limerick

Council confirms plans to acquire derelict buildings in Limerick towns

This property (white) at Inglenook, Bruff is one of the properties which Limerick City and County Council is seeking to CPO | PICTURE: Google Streetview

David Hurley

LIMERICK City and County Council has formally sought permission to CPO nearly a dozen derelict properties at locations across the city and county.

An Bord Pleanála has confirmed it has received 11 separate applications from the local authority under the provisions of the Compulsory Acquisition Derelict Site Act.

All of the properties are on the Derelict Sites Register and the local authority had flagged its intention to acquire them earlier this year.

As part of the process, the owners of the properties and other relevant parties are entitled to make submissions and it will take a number of months before any decision is made in relation to applications.

The properties which the council is seeking to CPO include a two-storey, former commercial premises at The Square, Rathkeale; an end-of-terrace, two-storey and single-storey premises at Inglenook, Bruff; a two-storey commercial/residential property at Bridge Street, Knocklong; a former grocery store and residential unit at Thomondgate, Limerick; a terraced three-storey over basement red brick residential building and surrounding land at Catherine Street, Limerick; an unfinished residential development at Kilready, Castlemahon;  a multi-storey former commercial warehouse at Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock as well as derelict homes in Rathkeale, Corbally, Castletroy and O'Briensbridge.

New York owner objects to CPO of houses in Limerick village

