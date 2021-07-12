Limerick college awarded €1.8m to provide part-time, upskilling and reskilling opportunities

LIMERICK Institute of Technology (LIT) has been awarded almost €1.8 million in funding as part of a Government-backed programme aimed at providing part-time, upskilling and reskilling opportunities in areas of growth in the region

Programmes under the Springboard+ initiative are aimed at those currently in employment, those returning to education and unemployed applicants and will receive between 90% and 100% of the required funding.

LIT says Level 6 Springboard programmes will be free to all successful applicants, while Level 7, 8 and 9 programmes will be 90% funded for employed applicants and 100% funded for unemployed applicants.

There will be up to 700 places on offer from September.

Commenting on the announcement, Seamus Hoyne, Dean of Flexible and Work Based Learning and Director of Industry Engagement at LIT, said: “Our programmes have been designed to respond to the needs of our region and we have worked closely with industry, enterprise and other stakeholders in preparing our portfolio. We are particularly delighted to have programmes funded across business, engineering, science, hospitality and construction and at different levels,"

He added that Springboard+ programmes provide an ideal mechanism for those seeking to upskill or reskill and as the majority of our programmes are blended or online, they are much more accessible to a wider audience.

Head of Flexible Learning at LIT, Dr Philip Hennessy, said: “LIT is a solutions-based institution with a reputation for working closely with industry in the region, supporting research and ensuring our students are work ready and meeting the skills needs of industry. If we are to continue to sustain high tech jobs and growth in our economy the workforce must continuously upskill. All of the courses provided at LIT under Springboard+ are very reflective of what is happening in the Mid West economy, and highlights the need for those both in employment and seeking employment to keep expanding and improving their skill set.”

Administered by the Higher Education Authority, Springboard+ is co funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.