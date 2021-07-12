BREAKING: Limerick man dies while on holiday in Greece

THERE are unconfirmed reports this Monday of a holiday accident in which a young Limerick man has lost his life.

The man, in his early 20s, is believed to be from the West Limerick area and it is understood he was on holiday in Greece when he died.

The name of the young man has not yet been released officially as relatives are being contacted. No details about the nature and cause of the accident have been released.

Meanwhile, two other young men are in a critical condition in hospital following Saturday evening’s traffic collision outside Abbeyfeale.

The collision, involving two vehicles, occurred shortly after 11.30pm. Two men, both in their early 20s, were taken to University Hospital Kerry where their condition was described as critical. One of them, it is understood, was later transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 20s was also taken to University Hospital Kerry where her condition was described as stable. A fourth male, in his late teens, is also stable at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed Saturday’s accident to come forward. They are also keen to view any dash-cam footage that passing motorists may have.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West garda son 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.