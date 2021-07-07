Limerick woman appointed Director of Dairy Processing Technology Centre

UNIVERSITY of Limerick Graduate Dr Anne Marie Henihan has been appointed as the new Centre Director of Dairy Processing Technology Centre (DPTC) at UL.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, the DPTC is an industry-academic collaboration with a research agenda in dairy processing and innovation, driven by the long-term growth opportunities in the dairy sector.

Dr Henihan, a Limerick native, is a graduate of University of Limerick with a PhD in Waste Management and Renewable Energy.

She has more than 15 years’ experience working in research, development and innovation at the interface of industry and academia and she brings a wealth of experience in technological innovation and development to the role as well as a practical commitment to the sustainability and climate action agenda.

She has held strategic leadership positions within the DPTC since 2016, firstly as the Strategic Development Officer, and recently as Interim Centre Director. In that role she steered the Centre in securing funding for a second phase of DPTC research.

As the new Centre Director, Dr Henihan’s key priority will be to ensure that the Centre delivers innovative impact for one of Ireland’s most important indigenous industries.

The Centre will be the essential differentiator for Irish dairy processors, fuelling sustainable growth. Based at the University of Limerick, she will lead a high performance team responsible for business development, funding, marketing and programme coordination.

Commenting on her appointment Dr Henihan said: “I am thrilled to be taking on this new opportunity. I am looking forward to working with our established research and industry community – as well as with new partners we hope to welcome - in this very exciting second phase of the Centre. Our future programme is defined by the ambition of our industry partners to be global leaders in sustainable processing, while at the same time leveraging off the efficiencies of advanced manufacturing. I am confident that as a Centre we have the innovative capability and the determination to ensure that this programme will be delivered successfully.”

Dr Sean Brady, DPTC Chair, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Anne Marie as our Centre Director and I look forward to working with her as we continue DPTC’s important mission of supporting the development of the dairy processing sector in Ireland, and building Ireland’s reputation internationally as a producer of high quality, sustainable ingredients and products.”

Professor Norelee Kennedy, Vice President Research at the University of Limerick has welcomed Dr Henihan’s appointment noting that the appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Centre.

"I am confident that the DPTC in collaboration with the industry partners and other research performing organisations will deliver on the ambitious strategy for the Centre. The DPTC is a valuable part of UL’s research agenda and connects us to a very important industry in Ireland at a time of great opportunity. I wish Dr Henihan every success in this important role,” she said.