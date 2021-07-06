Limerick historian wants King John's Castle to revert to its original name

A LOCAL historian has called for King John’s Castle to return to its original name.

Former Mary Immaculate College professor of history Dr Liam Irwin has pointed out that up to the late 19th century, the tourist attraction was known as Limerick Castle.​ He feels now Limerick Council is taking it over from Shannon Heritage, it would be appropriate to see its name change.

“When you look at all the historic records back over the centuries, it's always either Limerick Castle, or sometimes the King's Castle. But never in any historical or social records King John's Castle. It seems to have been something which came about during the Victorian era,” he said.

Dr Irwin said that although John was the king when the castle was built, he never actually visited Limerick, or had any direct association with the city.

And the historian pointed out that with Brand Limerick being all important, naming the castle after the city could be key.

“Dublin Castle, Kilkenny Castle, all of these iconic castles associated with cities are named after the cities rather then some very obscure king who had nothing to do with the city,” Dr Irwin added.

There has been a huge welcome to the news that King John’s Castle will have its ownership transferred to the local authority, with Bunratty Castle being managed by Clare Council.

Rachel Keane, who represents workers at both sites, said: “There is a plan going forward and we are going to work with members and the company to make sure everybody transfers over without any issue. We will be working to ensure everyone transfers over with all terms and conditions attached.”

She hopes the transfer will spell the end of the seasonal closures which have hit the castle.