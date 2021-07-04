Irish Water warns of supply outages in Limerick towns and villages due to 'essential' works

RESIDENTS and businesses in several towns and villages in West Limerick are being advised of water outages during the coming week due to essential maintenance works.

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council have confirmed they plan to carry out the works on the water network at Kilcolman Reservoir between Thursday (July 8) and Saturday (July 10).

The works will result in supply disruption to Rathkeale Town, Knockaderry, Ballinarooga (Ballingarry), Grange (Newcastle West), Ardagh and the surrounding areas.

Irish Water says water tankers will be provided to support local customers in Rathkeale and Knockaderry. Mobile tankers will also be deployed to refill smaller local reservoirs to minimize disruption to customers with details of tanker locations to be found at water.ie.

Commenting ahead of the works, Oliver Harney of Irish Water said: “This maintenance and upgrade work is essential in order to safeguard water supplies to the area now and into the future. We are mobilising a number of dedicated water services crews to carry out this work in order to complete it and restore water supplies for all customers as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience water outages can have on customers, particularly at this time. We are working to minimise disruption and appreciate your patience and support as we carry out this critical work.”

Anyone with queries, can contact 1800 278 278 or via Twitter.

Next week's works are scheduled to take place between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday and again between 11pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

