Delegation to fly out to burial site of Limerick hero

A DELEGATION from Limerick is to fly out to Belgium later this month to the burial site of Patrick Sarsfield.

Newly-elected mayor Daniel Buter, council manager Dr Pat Daly, Civic Trust manager David O’Brien and Dr Loic Guyon, the honorary consul of France in Limerick are to head to Europe, after a major breakthrough was made earlier this year in their bid to locate the remains.

The group will be in both Ville de Huy and Landen in Belgium at the invitation of the mayors of both these cities.

This trip will notably be an opportunity to progress the application to @AWaP_Patrimoine to obtain permission to conduct an archeological dig of what used to be the interior of St Martin’s Church in Huy. Tune in here on 19 & 20 July for images and details of the trip!!! 3/3 July 2, 2021

Following a reception at the town hall of Huy, the delegation from Limerick will be visiting the site where they believe Sarsfield to be buried. The following day, the delegation will be received in Landen and taken for a tour of the battlefield where Sarsfield was wounded.

Dr Guyon confirmed the trip today, and said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be travelling to Huy and Landen with the mayor and chief executive of Limerick and with my project partner David O’Brien, to see those two places about which I have read so much on various historical documents over the past few months and to get to meet the people with whom I have been exchanging during that time. I believe it is the first time an official delegation from Limerick will be visiting Huy and it is a great opportunity for us to honour the memory of Patrick Sarsfield.”

The visit was meant to take place earlier this year, but was put back to this month to coincide with the re-opening of non-essential international travel.

All this comes following the Sarsfield Homecoming Project was launched with the aim of locating and repatriating the remains of one of the city’s most famous figures.

To this end, Dr Guyon wrote to the mayor of Huy to seek his assistance in trying to locate the ancient burial ground where the iconic figure is believed to be laid to rest.

Sarsfield was wounded in the service of France at the Battle of Neerwinden, now in Belgium, and historians believe he is interred at St Martin’s Church in Huy. Nothing but a wall is left of that church nowadays, and the exact location of his grave was unknown up to now.

However, Huy City Council has replied to Dr Guyon with 28 documents, including an 18th century map of the area, and references to the exact location of the graves of two French officers who, according to some records, were buried in the church around the same time as Patrick Sarsfield.

It will likely be Mayor Butler’s first trip abroad as Limerick’s first citizen.