Burst water main repairs to affect supply in Limerick suburbs

Irish Water have today confirmed that repairs to a burst water main will have an affect on supply to the Cloughkeating, Patrickswell and surrounding areas until at least 6pm this evening.
#IWLimerick: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Cloughkeating, Patrickswell and surrounds until 6pm today.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) June 30, 2021
