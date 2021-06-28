Renewed garda appeal following reported sighting of missing Limerick man

Garda seek help in locating missing Limerick man

Ian Lynch was last seen on Friday evening

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI seeking to locate a Limerick man who has not been seen for three days have renewed their appeal for information.

A national appeal was issued on Saturday - more than 24 hours after Ian Lynch was last seen in the Newport area of Tipperary.

The 32-year-old from Castleconnell is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of medium build with brown hair.

According to gardai, when last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured polo shirt and a hi-vis sleeveless jacket and pink crocs.

Making a fresh appeal this Monday evening, gardai confirmed they received a report of a sighting of Ian in Galway city on Saturday evening.  

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Ian is asked to contact Castleconnell garda station at (061) 337 105, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

