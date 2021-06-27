Phone stolen from canteen of Limerick factory

GARDAI are appealing to members of the public to keep their phones locked when not using them and to keep a record of their device's unique IMEI number.

"In general, phones are very attractive to thieves as they can be easily sold on so protect your phone, keep it locked and enable a PIN security and phone finder features," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The IMEI number can be found by dialling *#06# and people are advised to keep their phones out of public view and not to leave them unattended.

A number of thefts of phones have been reported in recent weeks and Sgt Leetch has highlighted one particular incident at a factory premises in Limerick.

"A young lad left his iPhone to charge for 15 mins when he went back to work after his break. However, when he returned to the canteen to collect it, it was nowhere to be seen. He was lucky because he could activate the loud siren function on his phone using iCloud. The phone siren went off and the phone was located eventually in a bin," she said.

"There are many safety features now that can be downloaded to provide added protection to your phone," she added.