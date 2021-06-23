Limerick Weather: Wednesday June 23, 2021

A DULL and misty start to the day, with patchy light rain and drizzle. Brighter conditions will develop in western areas during the morning and will gradually extend eastwards in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will reach 17 to 20 degrees, in light westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A mix of rain or showers and sunshine across the next few days.

Tonight will be generally dry under broken cloud. However, some drizzle may affect the east early on, with some rain moving into the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius, in just light westerly breezes.

As for tomorrow, rain will move into the north and west during the morning with sunny spells elsewhere. During the afternoon, rain will gradually become more widespread with some heavy falls. Whilst some late sunshine will break through later in the day, rain will linger in the south. Top temperatures will range 15 to 21 degrees Celsius, warmest ahead of the rain across the south and east, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

