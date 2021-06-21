Limerick homeowners warned to be vigilant to stop burglars this summer

AS MANY Limerick people prepare for a staycation this summer, gardai are warning of an expected increase in the number of break-ins.

While the number of burglaries has fallen dramatically during the pandemic, there are fears of an increase over the coming months with the further easing of public health restrictions.

Ahead of the summer holiday season, Sergeant Ber Leetch is appealing to homeowners to be security conscious before heading away.

"Gardai know that the greatest deterrent for a burglar is that they think somebody is in the house. Now that society is opening up again and we maybe planning a staycation, we need to pay more attention to our home security and remember to secure our windows and doors," she said.

"Almost one in four residential burglaries in the summer involved entry through an unsecured door or window. Around one third of residential burglaries involve entry through a front door," she added.

Garda research indicates that fact burglars will leave and move on if they cannot get into a property in less than minutes.

"Sometimes the simplest and easiest measures can be the most effective. So, what can you do? Go outside your home and try to think about how you would get in if you were locked out. This has the effect of getting you to think about how others see your home and maybe how easy it is to get into it," said the divisional crime prevention officer.

Gardai are also encouraging people to make arrangements to have post collected while away and to not post details of their holidays on social media.