Investigation underway following discovery of body in Limerick field

Gardai do not believe the man's death was suspcious
AN investigation is underway following the discovery of a man's body on the northside of Limerick city.
The alarm was raised at around 9am this Friday after the remains were found in a field at New Road, Thomondgate.
While the scene has been preserved for a technical examination, there is nothing, at this stage, to suggest foul play and gardai do not believe the death is suspicious.
According to gardai, the body is that of a man, aged in his 20s.
Arrangements are being made to carry out a post mortem examination at University Hospital Limerick and a file will be prepared and submitted to the local coroner.
Inquiries are being carried out in the locality and anyone with information about the man's movements is asked to contacted Mayorstone Park garda station.
