BREAKING: Covid figures remain stable in Limerick as latest figures are confirmed

BREAKING: Covid figures remain stable in Limerick as latest figures are confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick remains stable, new figures have confirmed.

Provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, shows there were 32 new cases of the disease reported on Wednesday - the same number that was reported on Tuesday.

There were less than five new cases in both Clare and North Tipperary.

A total of 24 new cases were reported in Limerick on Monday, 39 on Sunday, 50 on Saturday, 78 on Friday and 44 last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, has confirmed 180 cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

Speaking at the weekly HSE briefing, he said there is a "big increase in transmissibility" associated with the variant, especially among household contacts.

Dr Henry said it is "inevitable" the number of cases in Ireland here will increase given what has occurred in England and Wales.

The most recent date shows that 5% of samples sequenced in Ireland are the Delta variant.

Positive Covid tests in Limerick to be checked for ‘Delta’ variant

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie