BREAKING: Covid figures remain stable in Limerick as latest figures are confirmed

THE number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick remains stable, new figures have confirmed.

Provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, shows there were 32 new cases of the disease reported on Wednesday - the same number that was reported on Tuesday.

There were less than five new cases in both Clare and North Tipperary.

A total of 24 new cases were reported in Limerick on Monday, 39 on Sunday, 50 on Saturday, 78 on Friday and 44 last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, has confirmed 180 cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

Speaking at the weekly HSE briefing, he said there is a "big increase in transmissibility" associated with the variant, especially among household contacts.

Dr Henry said it is "inevitable" the number of cases in Ireland here will increase given what has occurred in England and Wales.

The most recent date shows that 5% of samples sequenced in Ireland are the Delta variant.