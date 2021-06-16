Cargo of vital life-saving equipment and PPE departs Shannon for Nepal

A FLIGHT carrying vital medical supplies and equipment has departed from Shannon Airport for Nepal as part of an EU-backed initiative to assist in the response to the country's worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

The life-saving cargo included 72 oxygen concentrators, 42 ventilators, 12 bipap machines, 400 oximeters, 50 respiratory monitors, 50 defibrillators, 100 thermometers, 1,126 oxygen and air regulators, 99,750 protective coveralls, 201,600 face shields and more than a million surgical masks.

The equipment and PPE was donated by the HSE, Respicare, Bons Secours Hospital Cork, Nepal Ireland Society, Bartra Healthcare, Irish Red Cross, Air Liquide Healthcare, Home Health Care and the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny.



The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management coordinated the dispatch of this equipment through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, working with a number of Government departments and State agencies.

This support from Ireland is part of the coordinated effort by EU Member States currently underway to provide a collaborative response following Nepal’s request for assistance.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD said: "I am pleased that Ireland is in a position to respond to Nepal's request of EU member states for assistance. This equipment will support frontline healthcare workers in Nepal to deliver care to patients who need it. I am grateful to all those who have worked together to make this life-saving donation happen."



Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD commented: "This support is part of a coordinated effort by EU Member States to pool our resources so that we can respond quickly to the terrible situation in Nepal. It is important that we stand with the people of Nepal in their moment of need. The Irish Aid programme, managed in my Department, is supporting the delivery costs of the donation."



Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, who department coordinated the operation added: "We are facing a global problem and we will need a global effort to overcome it. As a nation we are providing support and solidarity to those around the globe most affected by the pandemic, something we should all be proud of."



Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management has thanked everyone involved. "The Covid-19 surge in Nepal is claiming more lives every minute as it spreads across the country. We stand in full solidarity with Nepal in its fight against the pandemic."