Limerick Weather: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

A CLOUDY start in the east of Munster, with patchy light rain and drizzle at times through the morning and afternoon. Sunny spells and scattered showers in the west, extending to all areas later. It will be a fresher day, with highs of 15 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Full forecast: www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Fresher with scattered showers and sunny spells. The showers most frequent in the west. Becoming unsettled at the weekend with rain at times.

It will become mostly dry overnight with good clear spells developing and just a few light showers in western parts. Lowest temperatures of seven to nine degrees, in a light southwesterly breeze.

A mostly sunny start on Thursday, with scattered showers quickly developing in the west. It will stay largely dry further east, however cloud will increase during the afternoon. Highs, similar to Wednesday, of 15 to 18 degrees, in a mostly light west to northwest breeze.

