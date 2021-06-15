Ryanair resumes scheduled services at Shannon Airport

THE Shannon Group has confirmed that eight Ryanair services have resumed at Shannon Airport.

Services to Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw and Warsaw-Modlin have been taking off and arriving at Shannon, with a Manchester service to commence this Friday.

The airport says its staff are delighted to welcome back scheduled flights and look forward to the easing of restrictions and the beginning of the recovery of aviation.

In all, the airport will operate 18 weekly flights.

Ryanair plans to add further destinations ahead of July 19 when, it's expected, the ban on non-essential travel will be lifted in line with the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate system.

"While the Government advisory notice against non-essential travel still remains in place, Shannon Airport employees have been busy readying the airport, implementing a series of rigorous public health measures to protect the health and safety of passengers and employees at the airport," said a spokesperson.

In as much as is possible, these measures involve a contactless journey through the airport with minimal touchpoints and reflect the HSE's Covid-19 guidelines and the government code of practice guidelines for Air Passengers.

The measures also take on board the best practice guidelines which have been developed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).