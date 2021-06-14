Motorists advised of diversions as Limerick motorway is closed for 'urgent works'

MOTORISTS travelling to Limerick on the M7 motorway are being reminded that a section of the western-bound carriageway will be closed to all traffic this week.

The full closure, between Junction 27 (Birdhill) and Junction 28 (Castletroy/Castleconnell) is to facilitate urgent repair works of the bridge deck at Knockbrack Bridge near the Limerick-Tipperary border.

The 24-hour closure will remain in place until 11.30pm on Friday and motorists are being advised that diversions are in place via Birdhill village and the old N7 Limerick to Dublin road.

The westbound carriage way (Limerick to Nenagh) is not affected by the closure.

Separately, Motorists are being advised that a single-lane contra-flow will be in operation at the Limerick Tunnel later this week.

This restrictions will be in place overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday to facilitate routine maintenance works.