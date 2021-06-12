Fire crews attend separate incidents in Limerick

Fire crews attend separate incidents in Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

A NUMBER of units from Limerick Fire and Rescue attended a shed fire in Limerick city centre this Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11am and there were fears initially that a house had caught fire at Brennan Row.

Four units attended the scene and they returned to base just over an hour later. There are no reports of any injuries.

Separately, four units from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street attended a fire at an industrial estate on the outskirts of the city on Friday night.

A truck was extensively damaged in the blaze which started at Raheen industrial estate at around 9.30pm.

The fire was quickly brought under control and, again, nobody was injured in that incident.

