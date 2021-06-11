Deputy Chief Medical Officer appeals to Limerick people to stick to 'core' public health advice this weekend

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Reporter:

David Hurley

DEPUTY Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has appealed to Limerick people to continue to adhere to "core protective measures" over the course of the weekend.

In a series of tweets this Friday evening, Dr Glynn stated the incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick "remains very high" but that it's clear there has been "a concerted effort by all to arrest this pattern".

"Over the coming days it remains very important that people nationally, but particularly in Limerick, continue to adhere to core protective measures - meet outdoors, avoid crowds, keep distance from others and come forward for testing if you have any concerns," wrote Dr Glynn.

"Continued adherence to public health advice, along with our excellent uptake of the vaccine continues to give great hope and is one more example of the vast majority of people acting in solidarity with one another. Please take the Covid Vaccine when it is offered to you," he added.

