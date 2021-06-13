Gardai warn of 'marked increase' in bike thefts in Limerick

GARDAI are appealing to cyclists to be vigilant following what they describe as a 'marked increase' in the number of

bikes that are being stolen, especially around Limerick city centre.

The trend is concerning and gardai are warning that cyclists should take measures to secure their bikes in order to reduce the chances of them being stolen.

"An Garda Síochána is appealing to cyclists to take extra precautions in keeping their bicycles safe by locking them in the most secure way possible," said Garda John Finnerty.

The advice is to buy two quality locks and to lock bikes tightly to an immovable object when they are not being used. Bikes should also be locked in well-lit areas of left outdoors.

Cyclists are also advised to take a photo of their bikes and to keep a record of the serial number.

Gardai are also appealing to members of the public not to buy bikes which are offered for sale online or from individuals they do not know.