New pop-up Covid-19 test centre to open in Limerick

A NEW walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centre will open in Limerick city later today.

The pop-up centre, at Moyross Health Centre, will be open to the public and will operate between 11am to 7pm today and tomorrow.

In response to the recent surge of cases across Limerick, similar testing centres opened in Rathkeale and Kilmallock earlier this week.

The free service is being led by the National Ambulance Service and is supported by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid West

Members of the public who attend the centre must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so that they can be contacted with their results.

Those attending are also being reminded to adhere to public health guidelines around physical distancing and mask wearing at the pop up facility.

Meanwhile the Department of Public Health is also encouraging members of the public to avail of the self-referral walk-in clinics at Eastpoint Business Park on Ballysimon Road and St Joseph’s Health Campus on Mulgrave Street.

Appointments, for the centre at Eastpoint Business Park, can be booked for between 8am and 4pm daily. People can also continue to attend wthout pre-booking but they may have to wait longer.

Tests can be booked through the online portal via the HSE website.