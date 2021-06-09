Limerick Weather: Wednesday June 9, 2021

RAIN and drizzle will turn patchy through the afternoon. Sunshine will be limited as cloudier conditions persist in many areas. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in any sunny spells. Moderate southerly breezes, fresh along western coasts.

For more, see www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Continuing mild with rain at times but generally dry for eastern areas. Indications are for warm and broadly settled conditions for next weekend.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain around the south and west coasts, it will be largely dry elsewhere. Another humid and rather warm night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

Tomorrow will be warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There will be drier weather across the eastern half of the country with the sun breaking through at times. Afternoon temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, the higher values in the east and northeast, in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze.

