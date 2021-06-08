Starting gun fired on €3m Regional Athletics Hub in Limerick town

THE starting gun has been fired on a new multimillion euro Regional Athletics Hub in Newcastle West.

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, turned the sod of the €3m project which includes an international standard athletics track, floodlights and all associated track facilities.

“I’m delighted that I had the pleasure of officially marking the start of construction of the Regional Athletics Hub here in my home town of Newcastle West. I have campaigned for many years for this track and I’m honoured that I have, as Mayor, officially marked the start of its construction,” he said.

Contractors Sole Sports & Leisure Limited are now on site on the Cork Road with works due to continue throughout 2021.

The majority of the funding for the project has come from Limerick City and County Council and the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund while some monies have also been received from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.

“Special thanks must go to the track committee and its chair Jim Galvin for their hard work and dedication. I would also like to acknowledge the work of my fellow Municipal district councillors and the many other people and organisations who have supported the project including the ESB Community Wind Farm Fund, the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and of course, Limerick City and County Council,” added Mayor Collins.

Welcoming the beginning of construction, Gordon Daly, Director of Community Development with Limerick City and County Council and Manager of the Newcastle West Municipal District said: “This will be a great asset to the sporting community and the community in general and will have an important impact on the fitness and lifestyle of many people, young and old. The track will be of the highest international standard allowing it to be used in competitions. The track has been long called for and Limerick City and County Council is very pleased to be commencing construction work on this important piece of sporting infrastructure for County Limerick and further afield.”