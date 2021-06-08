Additional Covid-19 test centre to open in Limerick town

A THIRD walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centre will open in County Limerick later today.

The decision to open the centre at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale was taken on Friday following a crisis meeting between the Minister for Health, the Chief Medical Officer and local public representatives due to the recent surge in cases in Limerick.

According to HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, the free pop-up centre will operate between 11am and 7pm today and tomorrow.

The service is being led by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and supported by Public Health Mid-West and the National Ambulance Service.

The two test centres at Mulgrave Street and Ballysimon Road in Limerick city continue to operate this week.

Those attending any of the three centres must bring a photo ID with them and provide a mobile phone number so they can be contacted with their results.

Those attending for a Covid-19 test are being urged to to public health guidelines around physical distancing and mas-wearing.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick over the bank holiday weekend are expected to be confirmed later today.