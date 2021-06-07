Bus Éireann to roll-out electric buses in Limerick as part of new sustainability plan

Limerick Services Manager, Denis Maher and driver Lorraine Farrell of Bus Éireann marking the publication of the national bus company’s first ever sustainability plan

David Hurley

BUS Éireann has committed to cutting its total greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

The national bus company, which has just published its first sustainability strategy, says it also plans to grow passenger numbers in Limerick and across the country by 30%.

Commenting on the plan, Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said he is impressed by Bus Éireann's ambition and fully supports the new plan, which includes the purchase of around 550 electric buses.

"This strategy will help us meet our climate commitments; achieving a 50% electric-powered bus fleet by 2030, and increasing the number of people who choose public transport, will help us transform how we travel in Ireland," he said.

Bus Éireann currently carries nearly four million passengers a year in Limerick and employs 279 across the city and county.

“This plan will mean transformational change, new fleet, new charging systems and new training for craftworkers in Limerick,” said Denis Maher, Services Manager, Bus Éireann.

“We are already well on the way here, with buses generating up to five times less emissions than cars per passenger kilometre, we hope these developments will help to make bus travel the first choice for people in Limerick," he added.

WATCH: Bus Éireann announces multi-million euro redevelopment of Limerick depot

