UL Hospitals warns of further disruption as 10,000 appointments are cancelled following cyber attack

WIDESPREAD service disruptions across the UL Hospitals Group are set to continue into another week as the health service continues its gradual recovery from last month's cyber attack on the HSE's IT systems.

UL Hospitals is working hard with local and national teams to restore IT systems based on clinical priority and progress will be gradual.

To date, approximately 10,000 patients have had scheduled appointments or procedures cancelled and outpatient appointments and elective surgeries remain cancelled until further notice.

To compound matters, record numbers have been attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick over the past week and less urgent patients are being advised to expect delays and to consider alternative options to access healthcare before attending ED.

Commenting on the current situation, Dr Joe Kelly, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at UL Hospitals said: “We continue to struggle with the after-effects of the cyber attack and ongoing issues around accessibility and stability of our IT systems have slowed down our processes in the department. This is resulting in delays at almost every step of the patient journey, from registration to seeing a nurse or a doctor; from getting an X-ray done to the results of a blood test becoming available. We have set up workarounds to keep our patients safe but our work has slowed down considerably and we expect to be suffering the effects of this hack for a number of weeks to come."

Dr Kelly added: “It is vital that people who do need the ED continue to come such as suspected heart attacks, strokes, other serious illnesses or accidents. People with less serious injury or illness can expect to experience delays and we would ask them to consider the alternatives to ED where that is appropriate."

MEDIA RELEASE

Service Disruptions continue Into a fourth week following criminal cyber attack

Outpatient appointments and elective surgery cancelled

Patients attending the Emergency Department at UHL or Injury Units elsewhere are advised to bring any information with them that will assist staff while the IT systems are down. This could be any document or record which includes the patients Medical Record Number (MRN) or Patient Chart Number (PCN).

As restrictions are eased around the country and people look to enjoy the outdoors this bank holiday weekend, UL Hospitals is reminding members of the public that Injury Units are open seven days a week, including on bank holiday Monday.

Injury Units in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are open from 8am to 8pm while St John’s Hospital is open from 8am to 7pm.

Detailed updates on service disruptions will be posted online and on social media.