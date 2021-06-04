Extra public toilets and bins to be provided in Limerick for the weekend

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed it is to provide additional public toilets and an enhanced cleansing schedule over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Despite the current concerns regarding Covid-19 in Limerick, the local authority says it is not planning to close or restrict access to any area where large crowds are likely to gather.

From this Friday evening, temporary public toilets will be available in three key areas - Merchant’s Quay, Arthur’s Quay Park and Robert Byrne Park on Clancy Strand. The public toilets will operate on a 24 hour basis and will be monitored regularly over the weekend.

As part of initiatives to support the re-opening of society, Limerick City and County Council is also providing 15 additional large-volume bins at locations where people have been gathering since the lifting of restrictions.

The extra bins are being provided in Arthur’s Quay Park, George’s Quay, Merchant’s Quay, Treaty Stone, Curragower Park, St Michael’s Rowing Club, Shannon Bridge, Honan’s Quay and St Mary’s Cathedral.

In addition to the usual street cleaning schedule, Limerick City and County Council says it will be providing an extra sweeper each afternoon in the city and four additional staff will be working to ensure these areas are free of litter.

"The Council is encouraging people to use the larger bins provided. It has been noticed recently that while the traditional grey bins were full, people we not using the larger dumpster size bins, sometimes located next to them," said a spokesperson.

"Again we’d like to remind people of personal responsibility when it comes to litter. They must use a bin or if a bin is full to take it to another one nearby or bring it home. We all have to do our bit to help the environment and let’s leave no trace," he added.

While many people from Limerick are expected to travel to seaside towns, predominantly in neighbouring Clare and Kerry, this weekend the council is appealing to those staying in Limerick to act responsibly and to abide by the public health guidelines.