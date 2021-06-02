CMO says local lockdown 'can't be ruled out' following surge in cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

THE Chief Medical Officer says a local lockdown for Limerick cannot be ruled out following the recent surge in cases of Covid-19 across the city and county.

However, speaking at a NPHET briefing this Wednesday afternoon, Dr Tony Holohan said such a measure has not been considered and that he does not believe it is necessary at present.

"We don't believe that we need to be, at this point in time, advising on local lockdown measures for Limerick but we would never rule out something like that for any particular part of the country if we felt that was necessary," he said.

A further 50 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick today and the incidence rate locally is now 376 (per 100,000 population) - more than three times the overall national rate of 122.

Speaking at the same NPHET briefing, Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid West, gave a number of examples as to how the disease has spread across a number of environments including schools, workplaces and sporting organisations.

"Our situation was sparked off really with multiple community outbreaks connected to high risk activity indoors - house parties, indoor gatherings, family and household events, social visits, multi-household clusters. We have also had workplace outbreaks and some outbreaks in schools settings," she said adding that most of the cases over the past two weeks have been in people aged in their 40s and younger.

One example outlined this Wednesday shows how more than 30 cases, in two different counties emanated from an initial outbreak in a school. In another case, around 50 close contacts were identified following an outbreak at a beauty salon.

Dr Mannix says she expects the situation to get worse before it improves given the amount of people who have attended the walk-in test centres in Limerick in recent days.

"For the most recent week compared to the week before that we have had an increase but, as I said, we are very much encouraging people to come for testing. What will often happen is that things will get worse before they get better," she said.

"It may seem perverse but we are hoping to find as many cases as possible so that people will isolate and take the appropriate measures," she added.

Expressing confidence that the disease can be controlled at a local level in Limerick, Dr Holohan appealed to everybody - particularly those who are not vaccinated - to abide by the public health guidelines as the economy reopens further over the next week.

Obviously, people in Limerick and everywhere else need to be responsive to basic public health messages - particularly people who have got symptoms; people who have been asked to self isolate; close contacts who have been asked to restrict their movements - its really important in the fist instance that the behaviour of those people is as good as it can be and is as close as possible to full compliance," he urged.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the number of variants of concern detected across the Mid West Region to date is "tiny" and in the single figures.