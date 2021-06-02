UPDATE: Man missing from Limerick home located 'safe and well'

GARDAI in Limerick who were seeking public assistance to locate a missing man say he has been located 'safe and well'.

A nationwide appeal was issued on Tuesday night after 28-year-old David Clarke from Castletroy was reported missing. Prior to the appeal, he had not been since Sunday.

While gardai stated he may have been in the Dublin area, they have not confirmed where or how he was located.

"David has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. No further media action is required," stated a brief statement from the Garda Press Office this Wednesday lunchtime.