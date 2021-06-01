Limerick gardai issue public appeal as they seek to locate missing man

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of David Clarke who has not been seen in more than two days.

The 28-year-old has been missing from the Castletroy area of the city since Sunday last - 30.

David is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slight build with brown hair. According to gardai he may be in the Dublin area.

A nationwide appeal has been issued and anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating David is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.