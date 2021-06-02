Limerick Weather: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

GENERALLY cloudy across the province today with showery outbreaks of rain. These will turning heavy and possibly thundery at times with the risk of spot flooding. Rain will die out later but it will remain quite cloudy with some patchy drizzle on coasts.

It will be very mild and humid with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a moderate east to southeast breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Mixed conditions across Ireland for the rest of the week with an Atlantic flor prevailing.

Tonight will remain largely cloudy with just occasional clear spells. Further scattered showers will develop towards morning. Lowest temperatures of between nine and 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly.

It will be a mixed bag tomorrow, with sunny spells and well scattered showers, all in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Temperatures little below average across south Munster and south Leinster with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, but milder or warmer elsewhere with top temperatures of 15 to 18 or 19 degrees, best values across Ulster and north Leinster, where it should hold largely dry.

