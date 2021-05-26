Limerick hospital to open Covid-19 phone line for pregnant women

UNIVERSITY Maternity Hospital Limerick is to open a dedicated phone line to make it easier for pregnant women who want to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, find out more about the process and make their vaccination appointments.

The UL Hospitals Group says mRNA vaccines (Moderna / Pfizer) are being offered to all pregnant women of between 14 and 36 weeks' gestation, in line with national guidance.

Pregnant women of that gestation who have attended for antenatal clinics have had appointments made to receive their vaccines at the Mid-West Vaccination Centre in the Radisson Blu Limerick. This process will continue.

The new phone line - 087-3593568 - will be open between 9am and 2.30pm on weekdays, beginning tomorrow.

Director of Midwifery at UL Hospitals, Eileen Ronan, said the new phoneline will make the process of opting for Covid-19 vaccination more efficient for pregnant women.

"It's important for pregnant women in the 14-36 weeks' gestation period to act now, and discuss the Covid-19 vaccine with our teams, who will then liaise with our colleagues in the Mid-West Vaccination Centre at the Radisson Blu and work to arrange an appointment to receive the vaccine at the earliest opportunity," Ms Ronan said.

Vaccination of pregnant women is in its early stages in the Mid-West, and has been ongoing at the Radisson Blu Limerick for just over two weeks.